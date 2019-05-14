Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption The imitation gun was capable of firing low-powered projectiles

A man who caused a hotel to go into lockdown when he was spotted with a fake machine gun has been sentenced.

Firearm officers were called to Penrith Premier Inn when Robin Hunter was seen sitting with the imitation MP5 on a table on March 12.

Carlisle Crown Court heard Hunter, who admitted possessing an imitation firearm, was "someone more akin to Buzz Lightyear than Al Capone".

He was given a six-month jail term suspended for a year.

At the time, Hunter was using the hotel's free wifi to post videos of himself online.

Image copyright Google Image caption The hotel went into lockdown when Hunter was spotted sitting with a fake gun

The videos were filmed in a nearby supermarket car park with him wearing masks and holding the fake gun.

Prosecutor Tim Evans said hotel staff felt "frightened" and worried about their safety when they saw Hunter.

But Tariq Khawam, defending, said: "You are dealing with someone more akin to Buzz Lightyear than Al Capone."

The imitation MP5 firearm was described as being an "airsoft" sub-machine gun, meaning it was capable of firing low-powered projectiles, but was not loaded at the time.

The court heard Hunter, of Champion Way, Penrith, had a mental illness but that was being treated and he was making "significant progress".

He was also ordered to complete rehabilitation as part of a community order.