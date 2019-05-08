Image copyright PA Image caption About 180 security, cleaning and catering staff at Sellafield are involved in the pay dispute

Security guards, cleaning and catering staff at the Sellafield nuclear reprocessing plant in Cumbria have announced a third set of strike dates in a dispute over pay.

About 180 workers employed by outsourcing firm Mitie and members of the Unite union are already taking part in 10 days of action.

This is due to end on 13 May, with a further 10 days staring on 19 May.

Sellafield Ltd said it was taking steps to mitigate the impact of any action.

'Buildings dirty'

Unite regional officer Ryan Armstrong said: "Unite is now upping the ante and putting further pressure on Mitie to end poverty pay at Sellafield.

"The strike action is having a huge effect on Sellafield's operations, with the canteen now barely functioning and workers reporting how quickly buildings have become dirty."

A Mitie spokesman said that the GMB was "the only recognised union" on its "soft services" contract at Sellafield so it could not negotiate with Unite.

It said it had a "constructive relationship" with the GMB and its members had accepted a pay offer.

Sellafield said it was not directly involved in the dispute, but the safety and security of the site and the workforce was its priority.

The canteen in the main building continued to operate during the current industrial action, and a vending service was provided for the smaller ones which had closed, it said.