Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Mitchell Harris Robinson admitted five offences

A teenager who made sexual remarks to what he thought was a 12-year-old girl just 18 minutes after meeting her online has been jailed.

Mitchell Harris Robinson, 19, also sent a number of indecent photos and a lewd video to the girl, who was actually an undercover police officer.

Carlisle Crown Court heard he messaged the decoy over a month, and encouraged her to have sex with him.

He was jailed for two years and four months after admitting five charges.

Robinson, of Fell View, Cockermouth, admitted one offence of attempted sexual communication with a child, and four charges of attempting to incite a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

'Abhorrent'

The court heard he contacted the girl on Snapchat and within 18 minutes of the conversation beginning, he had made a sexual remark about her school uniform.

Judge James Adkin told Robinson: "You are a perfectly intelligent young man.

"You must have known that sex with children was abhorrent.

"You persisted with your conduct nevertheless."