Image caption Mike Starkie beat his Labour and Conservative rivals

Copeland's directly-elected mayor has held on to his post, with an increased majority.

Mike Starkie, an independent, beat his Labour and Conservative rivals by gaining 57.4% of the vote in the first round.

Elsewhere, Labour held on to its majority on Barrow Council, although it lost two seats to the Conservatives.

The Lib Dems kept control of South Lakeland Council, where the Greens gained a seat for the first time.

Following his win, Mr Starkie said: "I'd like to thank the people of Copeland, who have entrusted me with another four years at the helm of this borough."

Counting is under way at Allerdale Borough Council.

Trudy Harrison, Copeland's Conservative MP, said: "I think we always knew this was going to be a difficult election, the public are utterly fed up with us lot in parliament faffing about over Brexit, they expect that we should have left the EU and we haven't."