The ward at a community hospital in Cumbria is to close for six months in the summer for refurbishment.

Work will be carried out at Brampton community hospital on Tree Road to ensure better privacy and dignity for inpatients and an increase in beds.

The refurbishment is due to begin in June and take about six months to complete.

Cumbria Partnership NHS Foundation Trust said the ward would close due to the extent of the works.

Prof John Howarth, deputy chief executive of Cumbria Partnership and North Cumbria NHS Trusts, said: "We are in the middle of a complex programme of work to deliver improvement plans for community hospitals across north Cumbria.

"The works at Brampton will increase the bed base there to 16 and will be a much-improved area for patients and staff bringing it right up to date, particularly in relation to giving patients the privacy that is expected in the 21st Century."

The trust said staff from the hospital would join local health teams while the ward was closed.

Other services including outpatient services, physiotherapy and podiatry clinics and children and midwifery clinics will continue to run.

The 15-bed hospital provides in-patient medical, nursing, rehabilitation and end of life care.