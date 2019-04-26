Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption The court heard Keith Dootson had surrendered a driving licence he had held for nearly 60 years

A pensioner who hit four school children and a teacher with his car while trying to exit a parking space has been given a suspended jail term.

Keith Dootson, 77, was navigating a parking jam near Sizergh Castle, Kendal, Cumbria, as a group of children walked past.

Dootson, of Scot Lane, Aspull, near Wigan, hit the accelerator too hard and "panicked", Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Two of the four teenagers were "thrown into the air", the court was told.

Teacher Adele Nicholl, 57, was left with an open fracture dislocation of a finger which required plastic surgery and is still deformed, the court heard.

She also fractured an ankle, injured a knee ligament and still had "flashbacks of the girls being thrown over the bonnet".

The Kirkbie Kendal secondary school students had been instructed to stop after the engine of Dootson's Toyota Yaris was heard revving loudly before he drove out of the space "at speed and zig-zagging".

'Genuine remorse'

Prosecutor Gerard Rogerson said Dootson's car came to a halt 135ft (41m) beyond the first collision point.

The scene was described by a witnesses "as one of panic and distress", he said.

One 13-year-old girl had her nose broken and will need reconstruction surgery when she turns 18.

Three others were cut and bruised.

Dootson expressed "genuine remorse", the court heard.

He admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The former teacher was given a 15-month jail term, suspended for two years, and a six-month night-time curfew.

He has not driven since the incident in 2017 and has surrendered his driving licence.