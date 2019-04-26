Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption John Rogers was held in contempt of court

A man who swore at a court usher has been fined £240 after being held in contempt.

John Rogers was watching a case at Carlisle Crown Court from the public gallery and was warned four times by an usher to behave appropriately.

Rogers, 42, of Orchard Street, Carlisle, ignored the usher's requests and swore at her, the court heard.

He apologised to the the judge and said medication had made him "speak out of place".

The court heard he had been sentenced several years ago for swearing at a defendant from a court public gallery.

Judge Peter Davies told Rogers to "keep it quiet" in future, adding: "You were abusive to a hard-working member of staff, extremely busy, who was doing the best she could to do her work properly.

"The thanks she gets is insults by you.

"I'm not going to tolerate that."