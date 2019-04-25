Image caption Kendal Calling was held in July 2018

A student teacher who illegally sold laughing gas at a music festival has been jailed.

Rahib Miah was caught filling balloons with nitrous oxide for partygoers to inhale at Kendal Calling Festival in July 2018.

Miah, 27, from Camden, London, had 95 cans of the gas and more than £1,000, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

He was jailed for 15 months after admitting possessing a psychoactive substance with intent to supply.

The court heard a security guard at the festival in Penrith saw Miah standing near a young woman in a "glow tent" as she inhaled the contents of a balloon.

After being apprehended, Miah said "I tour festivals for fun", the court heard.

He had received a message on his mobile phone days before the event saying "can you sort some N. O.?".

A message he sent said: "About to go to festival. Nice. Make money bro."

'Not tolerated'

Miah initially denied any wrongdoing, claiming he took "about 40 to 50 a day to chill out", but later admitted the offence.

A probation officer told the court Miah, of Grafton Road, was a youth worker also pursuing a college course in teaching.

In response, Judge Peter Davies remarked: "You shouldn't be anywhere near a school."

Passing sentence, Judge Davies said Kendal Calling attracted teenagers who were "packed off there by parents with money to get in and any other attractions they may feel are appropriate".

"There has to be a sentence that tells people that in this county and at this festival - which is fast coming upon us - that drug-dealing will not be tolerated," he said.