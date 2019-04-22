A woman has died days after she was involved in a crash with a lorry.

Andrea King, 55, from Low Westwood, near Newcastle, was injured when her Skoda Yeti crashed with an HGV on Friday.

Cumbria Police said she later died of her injuries. The HGV driver - a 56-year-old man - was unhurt in the crash, which happened on the A689 at Houghton, near Carlisle.

Police urged anyone with dashcam footage to contact the force.