A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was stabbed.

A 43-year-old man suffered serious injuries in an attack on Dalston Road, Carlisle, at about 03:20 BST on Friday.

Cumbria Police said he was in a stable condition in the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

A 20-year-old man from Carlisle has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.