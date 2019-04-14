Murder bid charge after pair injured outside Wigton pub
A man has been charged with attempted murder after two people suffered serious injuries outside a pub.
Cumbria Police said a man in his 20s is in a serious but stable condition at Cumberland Infirmary after the incident at the Throstles Nest pub in Wigton on Friday.
A woman in her 40s suffered a serious head injury but has since been discharged from hospital.
A 39-year-old man is due before Workington Magistrates on Monday.
The man from Wigton has also been charged with possession of a bladed article, common assault and threatening a person in a public place with a bladed article.
He has been remanded in custody.