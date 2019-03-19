Image copyright Google Image caption Barrie Lee robbed a teenager at Workington Bus Station

A robber who apologised and put his arm around a teenage boy he had just stolen £15 from has been jailed.

Barrie Lee had told the 16-year-old he would stab him in the neck as he robbed him at Workington Bus Station.

Lee then said "sorry" after the terrified teenager handed over £15, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Lee, 32, from Workington, was jailed for four years after admitting robbing the teen and a Greggs store a few days previously.

The court heard Lee targeted the teen, who was waiting for a bus, on the afternoon of 5 February.

He said: "Give me your money or I will stab you in the neck."

'Despicable'

In a statement read to the court, the teenager said the robbery "totally freaked me out" and he "genuinely felt" he would have been knifed if he hadn't done as he was told.

"The incident has shaken me deeply," he said, adding: "You hear about violence on the news, especially knife crime. I did not expect it in my home town, where I always felt safe."

Ten days previously, Lee went into Greggs in Whitehaven and demanded money, telling the female worker: "I've got a gun."

He left after she gave him a slice of pizza, the court heard, but the worker felt "shaken and scared".

The court heard Lee was drunk on both occasions.

Lee's lawyer Clare Thomas said: "He said in his own words his behaviour was despicable."

Lee, of Trinity Court, Northside, admitted robbery, attempted robbery and a string of shop thefts.