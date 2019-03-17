Image copyright Google Image caption The venue is planned for the old Mint nightclub premises, above Rewind Bar and Grill

Controversial plans for a lap dancing club in a historic city street are to be considered by councillors.

Mansion Investments Limited has applied for a sexual entertainment venue licence for the club on Botchergate in the centre of Carlisle.

Residents, church leaders and community groups have objected, saying it would be "inappropriate", located so close to a church, cinema and hotel.

The company's agent has been approached for comment.

The club, to be called PC Lounge, would be housed on the first floor of what is currently the Rewind Bar and Grill, previously Mint nightclub, and would feature "private entertainment booths".

'On its own merits'

The site of the proposed venue is 50m (165ft) from Hebron Evangelical Church, directly opposite the Ibis hotel and close to the Vue cinema.

Objectors are concerned there are already two similar establishments nearby - Club Rouge on Botchergate and a sex shop on Carlisle Road.

Carlisle city councillors will consider the application on Monday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The authority has not set a limit on the number of sex establishments it thinks appropriate for any area.

A report to councillors said each application would be "treated on its own merits".

It notes that the nearby sex shop was given permission in 1989, at which time the licensing panel "considered that one such establishment in that locality was sufficient".