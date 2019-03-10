Image copyright Julie Cush Image caption The ferry has been hauled out of the water to be inspected

A ferry in the Lake District used by hundreds of tourists every day will be out of action for three weeks.

The Windermere ferry, the Mallard, which is run by Cumbria County Council, carries up to 15 cars and 100 passengers runs between Bowness and Hawkshead.

It has now been hauled out of the water to be inspected, the council said.

Last year the ferry was out of action for five months after it was severely damaged by fire.

The boat is being inspected by Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) ship surveyors.