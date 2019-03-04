Image copyright CLDA Image caption Passenger services will resume on 4 July

Scheduled passenger flights are to return to Carlisle Lake District Airport for the first time in more than 25 years, it has been announced.

Scottish-based Loganair will operate routes to Dublin, Belfast and London Southend from 4 July.

Airport owner Stobart Group had planned to relaunch services in June 2018, but faced problems in recruiting air traffic control staff.

The company said it was "chuffed" to be bringing back commercial flights.

Passenger flights stopped in 1993, although the airport has still been a base for private aircraft and flying schools and is also used by the military.

In 2017 the airport was given £4.75m by Cumbria's Local Enterprise Partnership to upgrade its terminal and runway.

Significant benefits

Kate Willard, from Stobart Group, said: "I would like to thank the people of Carlisle, Cumbria and the Lake District and our partners for their patience.

"Despite the delays we are chuffed that we are bringing commercial flights back to the region for the first time in more than 25 years."

Jonathan Hinkles, managing director of Loganair, said: "These air services will significantly benefit the overall Carlisle and Borderlands region, attracting thousands of tourists and enhancing connectivity for those wishing to do business at both ends of the routes."

Cumbria Tourism managing director Gill Haigh added: "The flights will open up new markets and give potential visitors new alternative transport options to come and explore iconic landscapes and experiences throughout Cumbria."

Tourism contributed £2.9bn to the Cumbrian economy in 2017, with 47 million people visiting the region, according to Cumbria Tourism

Services will operate five days a week, with Loganair using Saab 340 aircraft for the journeys.