Image copyright Google Image caption The boy is thought to have been playing in the River Eden with friends

A 13-year-old boy had to be rescued from a river when he went swimming amid the recent warm weather.

The teenager is thought to have been playing in the River Eden in Appleby, Cumbria, when he ran into trouble just after 17:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said the boy was taken to hospital in a critical but stable condition.

A spokesman warned people that rivers remain "very cold" despite the above-average February temperatures.