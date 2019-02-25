Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption King and Meher said they stole alcohol to raise funds to treat a sick dog

A mother and son have been banned from Cumbria after stealing more than £1,000 worth of alcohol from supermarkets.

Dawn King and Thomas David Meher stole from three separate Booths supermarkets in the county on three different dates in mid-October.

The pair from Blackburn said they stole to raise funds to treat an ill dog.

Both admitted theft when they appeared at Carlisle Crown Court. Meher was jailed while King got a suspended sentence.

The court heard the pair travelled from their home on Waterloo Close to Cumbria in King's Motability Scheme car.

Meher, 40, stashed some of his loot, which included expensive malt whiskey and champagne, in his trousers, while his 56-year-old mother hid stolen goods in her handbag.

Latest news from Cumbria

The pair struck at stores in Windermere, Kendal and Kirkby Lonsdale.

They were caught on CCTV and each later admitted five theft charges.

Meher was jailed for 20 months having also admitted a further two thefts - committed alone - from Cumbrian Booths stores in December.

'Planned and targeted'

He had been banned for life in March 2017 from visiting any company premises due to persistent offending.

His mother had a 16-month jail term suspended for two years. She must complete a three-month night-time curfew and rehabilitation.

Judge Peter Davis said: "These were considered, planned and targeted thefts."

Both mother and son were banned from visiting Cumbria - other than to travel though the county - for five years.