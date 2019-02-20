Image copyright Family photo Image caption Ingrid Messenger's family said they were devastated

A 13-year-old girl who died in a three-vehicle crash was beautiful and happy, her devastated family have said.

Ingrid Messenger was a passenger in a Citroen that collided with a Land Rover and Mercedes Sprinter Van near Southwaite, Cumbria, on Monday.

Her family described her as full of vitality with a "give-it-a-go" attitude.

Vicki Jackson, head of Caldew School, said the "highly conscientious student" was "exceptional in many ways".

She added Ingrid would be sorely missed.

Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption The crash happened at the junction outside the Crown Inn

Her mother and sister were also injured in the crash at a crossroads near the Crown Inn between Ivegill and Durdar.

A 45-year-old man arrested on suspicion of driving offences and perverting the course of justice was later released under investigation.