Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption The crash happened at the junction outside the Crown Inn

A teenage girl has died in a three-vehicle crash in Cumbria.

The crash happened next to the Crown Inn between Ivegill and Durdar on Monday and involved a Citroen car, a Land Rover and a Mercedes Sprinter van.

The 13-year-old, a passenger in the Citroen, died at the scene, and its driver, a 43-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Cumbria Police has appealed for witnesses to the crash, which happened at 14:20 GMT, to come forward.