Image caption Council chiefs say St Cuthbert's Village will deliver up to 10,000 homes

More than £100m to fund a road linking to thousands of new homes has been pledged by the government.

Ministers will grant £102m towards the £112m cost of the Carlisle Southern Link Road.

Cumbria County Council and Carlisle City Council will put £10m into the scheme, with the road intended to support the development of St Cuthbert's Garden Village.

County council leader Stewart Young said it would help the city grow.

The new road will link the M6 at Junction 42 to the A595. The two councils said they would recoup their investment "from future developer contributions".

'Create jobs'

Now funding has been pledged by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, design of the project will continue as developers prepare to seek planning permission, the county council said.

Construction work of up to 10,000 homes is expected to start in spring 2021 and take two years to complete.

Mr Young said: "The funding will provide significant support for the garden village proposals and will benefit the city as a whole.

"This is yet another important step forward for the growth of Carlisle."

He also said the scheme would create jobs.