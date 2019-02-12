Image caption The thieves used a stolen JCB digger to destroy the shop front and take a cash machine containing almost £92,000

Two men involved in a smash-and-grab raid on a convenience store cash machine have been jailed for three years.

Michael James Campbell, 37, and Jason Brazauskas, 30, targeted a McColl's shop at The Square in Milnthorpe, Cumbria, during the early hours of 10 January.

They used a stolen JCB digger to destroy the shop front and take a cash machine containing almost £92,000.

Two others involved were never traced.

The gang loaded the cash machine on to the back of a stolen Mitsubishi pick-up truck, which had been crudely modified, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

It was fitted with a tracking device which allowed police to trace it to a field at Gressingham, east of Carnforth, where it had been abandoned with the money still inside.

Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Jason Brazauskas (left) and Michael James Campbell were part of a four-strong gang

Campbell, of Wooley Meadows, Stanley Crook, and Brazauskas, of Church Street, Toronto, Bishop Auckland, were arrested nearby.

They admitted burglary, taking two vehicles without consent and two counts of criminal damage.