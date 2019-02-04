Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Harry Sayce admitted one count of rape

A rapist who felt so guilty that he confessed the next day to a friend has been jailed for three years.

Harry Sayce "forced" the woman to perform oral sex on him, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

He then admitted what he had done to his friend whose "disgust" triggered a "cascade of events" that led to Sayce's arrest for the offence in June last year.

The 22-year-old, of Buchanan Place, Carlisle, admitted one count of rape.

Sayce, who told officers he had done "the worst a person can do", was described by police as a "vulnerable individual".

Judge Peter Davies, who also ordered him to sign the sex offenders' register indefinitely, said: "I know and am confident you are contrite and sorry.

"There has to be a custodial sentence, because it is rape."