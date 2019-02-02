Campaigners are calling for a Cumbrian town centre to be pedestrianised to tackle car fumes pollution.

Figures from Public Health England revealed almost 200 people in Cumbria are suspected of having died from air pollution in 2010.

Campaign group Clean Air Ulverston said this could mean about 20 deaths in Ulverston a year.

The group told a meeting of South Lakeland Council that the move would prevent traffic jams on the busy A590.

The group also called for a ban on wood-burning stoves, which can also release harmful "particulates" into the air, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Cumbria's public health director, Colin Cox, said: "There's no question pedestrianisation improves air quality - but it's complex because it also pushes traffic and transport outside that area, so you have to introduce these sort of measures quite carefully so you get the benefits."

The number of deaths in Cumbria attributed to air pollution is 3.8% - lower than the nationwide average of 4.7%, the meeting heard.