Image caption Annie Sowerby was treated at the scene but later died, police said

A man has been charged with murdering his mother at her Cumbrian home.

Mary Annie Sowerby, known as Annie, was found seriously injured at the property in Main Street, Dearham, on Tuesday. The 69-year-old was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Her son, Lee Sowerby, has now appeared before magistrates charged with murder.

The 45-year-old, of Honister Drive, Workington, entered no plea and was remanded in custody to appear at Carlisle Crown Court on Friday.