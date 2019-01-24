Workington man charged with murdering his mother
- 24 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murdering his mother at her Cumbrian home.
Mary Annie Sowerby, known as Annie, was found seriously injured at the property in Main Street, Dearham, on Tuesday. The 69-year-old was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
Her son, Lee Sowerby, has now appeared before magistrates charged with murder.
The 45-year-old, of Honister Drive, Workington, entered no plea and was remanded in custody to appear at Carlisle Crown Court on Friday.