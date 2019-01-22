Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption James McGill had been jailed in 2007 after being convicted of sexual offences

A convicted child sex offender who went on to "systematically groom" three teenage boys has been jailed for three years.

James McGill, of Lazonby, near Penrith, showered them with gifts and invited them to his home over eight months.

The 63-year-old had been banned from having unsupervised contact with youngsters after being jailed in 2007.

At Carlisle Crown Court, he admitted breaching his Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

McGill had been given a seven-year prison term by a judge at Preston Crown Court over serious sexual assaults on boys under the age of 16.

As part of the order, he was not allowed to have youngsters in his home.

He was given an 18-month jail sentence after breaching those conditions and was told to have approved monitoring software on any devices able to access the internet.

'Interest in boys'

However, he went on to befriend the three boys last year.

Authorities were alerted when the youngsters' parents discovered McGill's approaches.

He admitted 14 breaches of his prevention order relating to unsupervised contact with the boys and two connected to being in possession of devices not fitted with monitoring software.

Judge Peter Davies said the schoolboys were "systematically groomed by you - there is no other way of putting it".

"Despite the substantial amount of custody you have served, you still persist with having a latent and patent sexual interest in boys," he added.

The prevention order will remain in place and McGill, of The Lofts, must continue to sign the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.