Image copyright Brathay Trust Image caption Santa and his elf are looking forward to their Christmas pudding

Hundreds of people, many in festive fancy dress, have taken part in a Lake District run.

The 10km event - dubbed the Christmas Pudding Run as finishers are presented with one at the end - was organised by the Brathay Trust.

Runners followed an undulating route through the Great Langdale Valley, starting and ending at Sticklebarn.

All 1,000 places for Saturday's race, which "appeals to all who enjoy the fun side of running", were snapped up.

Image copyright Brathay Trust Image caption One runner got a helping hand from Santa on her way around

Image copyright Kate Foster Image caption Christmas fancy dress was optional, but taken up by many competitors

Among those taking part was Lib Dem MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale Tim Farron, who tweeted from the starting line: "All set for some festive fell running."

He also posted a picture at the end of the run saying he was "off to the pub".

Skip Twitter post by @timfarron With some of the other finishers at the end of the 10k Christmas Pudding Race. Thanks to Brathay and all those involved in organising an awesome race in the breathtaking Langdale scenery. Off to the pub now... pic.twitter.com/bpq66xvjgc — Tim Farron (@timfarron) December 8, 2018 Report

The Brathay Trust, which was founded in 1946, aims to improve the lives and development of young people.

Image copyright Brathay Trust Image caption Organisers said all 1,000 places for the race were snapped up

You may also like: