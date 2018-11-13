Image copyright Google Image caption The three men admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine when they appeared at Carlisle Crown Court

Three men involved in the supply of cocaine in Carlisle have been jailed.

The plot was foiled when Leeds-based courier Jose Mboma, 22, was stopped by police in November 2017 on the M6 with almost £9,000 in cash.

His arrest led officers to Brendan Laverick, 24, and 27-year-old Mark Libby, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

All three admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine. Laverick was dubbed the "prime mover" as he was jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

Judge James Adkin said Laverick, of Caslin Way, Carlisle, was a "trusted player in the cocaine market".

Libby stored the drug and was caught flushing an amount of the class A substance down a toilet at his Shaddongate home when police forced entry after the earlier stoppage of Mboma.

He was jailed for 45 months while Mboma, who also admitted possessing criminal property, was sentenced to 52 months.

Judge Adkin said: "This case concerns the acquisition of cocaine from Leeds with a view to onward distribution to street dealers working in the city of Carlisle."