Image copyright Google Image caption Allerdale Borough Council has more Labour councillors but no over all majority

Calls for an inquiry into the levels of staff sickness at Allerdale Borough Council have been made by a councillor.

Figures from the Office of National Statistics show that Allerdale has more than twice the national average of 4.1 sick days a year per employee.

Bill Finley, leader of the Independent group on the council, has asked that a group be set up to focus on the issue.

The authority said the request would be considered at the next meeting of its overview and scrutiny committee.

"Happy and healthy"

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported that Mr Finley suggested council "culture" was to blame, rather than central government cuts putting pressure on staff and resources.

He said: "I believe that the only way in which this council can now demonstrate it takes its duty of care seriously is for the matter to be brought into scrutiny via the convening of a task and finish group."

However, councillor Joan Ellis, executive member for governance and people resources, said that council staff were "happy and healthy", and the figure was "distorted" by long-term sickness figures.

Referring to Mr Finley's request, a spokesman for Allerdale Borough Council, which has no party in overall control, said: "The chairs of the overview and scrutiny committee have agreed the request will be expedited to the next committee meeting when the members will consider whether to include it into their work programme."