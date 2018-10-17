Image copyright BBC/Craig McGlasson Image caption Dr Zholia Alemi denies five charges of theft and fraud

A doctor accused of forging a patient's will to steal a £1.3m estate acted in a "wicked" way, prosecutors have said.

Consultant psychiatrist Zholia Alemi claims she was a "family friend" of Gillian Belham, now 87, who asked the defendant to help organise her financial affairs.

But prosecutors told Carlisle Crown Court the doctor met Mrs Belham at a dementia clinic in Workington and "set about stealing" her identity.

The 55-year-old denies theft and fraud.

In his closing speech to jurors, prosecutor Francis McEntee accused Dr Alemi of "defeating" Mrs Belham's wishes "in death by forging the will".

"We respectfully submit that is wicked," he told the court.

Dr Alemi, of Scaw Road, High Harrington, who denies five charges, has not given evidence but told police she was a "family friend" of Mrs Belham and had not gone behind her back.

Defence barrister Dafydd Enoch QC said Dr Alemi was acting as a "good Samaritan" and that the will, which left Dr Alemi £300,000 and a cottage in Keswick, had been "a genuine expression of Mrs Belham's wish".

The jury is due to retire.