Rail services resume as Lakes landslip cleared
- 14 October 2018
Rail services have resumed between Carlisle and Preston after a landslide that brought trains to a halt on Saturday.
Virgin Trains West Coast and TransPennine services were affected by the incident at Lambrigg.
Lines reopened earlier but trains are subject to "significant speed restrictions and delays", TransPennine said.
It advised passengers to allow extra time for their journeys.
Virgin, meanwhile, encouraged people to "abandon travel" and said their tickets would remain valid for services on Monday.
#VTUPDATE lines have now reopened, however residual delays are still expected. Passengers are still advised to abandon travel as tickets will be valid for travel at any time tomorrow.— Virgin Trains (@VirginTrains) October 13, 2018
