Landslip brings Lakes rail services to halt
Rail services in part of Cumbria have been hit after a landslip blocked a key Lake District route.
Virgin Trains West Coast and TransPennine services have been halted between Oxenholme and Penrith following the incident at Lambrigg.
Virgin said disruption was expected until the "end of the day" and advised customers not to travel.
Meanwhile, Northern said its trains were running at reduced speed between Staveley and Windermere.
Virgin customers will be eligible for a full refund or can use their tickets on Sunday, the company said on its website.
TransPennine also said it had lifted ticket restrictions to allow people to complete their journeys at other times.
Elsewhere, the A591 road at Grasmere is closed both ways due to flooding with police advising motorists to avoid the area.
Heavy fain fell on much of the North West overnight and through Saturday with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning, indicating possible flooding.
On Friday, hundreds of homes in the county lost power as Storm Callum battered the area.