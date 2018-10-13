Image copyright Michael Brown Image caption Rail passenger Michael Brown photographed a blockage on the line between Oxenholme and Penrith

Rail services in part of Cumbria have been hit after a landslip blocked a key Lake District route.

Virgin Trains West Coast and TransPennine services have been halted between Oxenholme and Penrith following the incident at Lambrigg.

Virgin said disruption was expected until the "end of the day" and advised customers not to travel.

Meanwhile, Northern said its trains were running at reduced speed between Staveley and Windermere.

Skip Twitter post by @VirginTrains #VTNEW ⚠️Due to a landslip services between Preston and Carlisle can't operate. If your journey is due to start/end or pass through this region we advise not to travel today. Refunds can be obtained if you abandon your journey or tickets will be accepted tomorrow on any service. pic.twitter.com/rEEIjc7gnA — Virgin Trains (@VirginTrains) October 13, 2018 Report

Virgin customers will be eligible for a full refund or can use their tickets on Sunday, the company said on its website.

TransPennine also said it had lifted ticket restrictions to allow people to complete their journeys at other times.

Elsewhere, the A591 road at Grasmere is closed both ways due to flooding with police advising motorists to avoid the area.

Heavy fain fell on much of the North West overnight and through Saturday with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning, indicating possible flooding.

On Friday, hundreds of homes in the county lost power as Storm Callum battered the area.