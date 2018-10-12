Image copyright Google Image caption The plant employs 345, and 191 jobs are being axed

A consultation process over nearly 200 redundancies at a pharmaceuticals factory in Cumbria has got under way.

It follows the announcement by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) that it would be reducing its workforce at the Ulverston site by more than a half.

It said the "difficult decision" is due to it phasing out the manufacture of some ingredients for injections.

Local MPs and councillors will meet senior management to talk about ways to mitigate the impacts of the job losses.

They will also discuss how to support to encourage new businesses to move onto parts of the site.

GSK said it will put money into a job creation fund, and stand by a promise to provide £2m to help Ulverston get a new swimming pool and leisure centre.