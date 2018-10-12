Image copyright Family photo Image caption Poppi Worthington was blue and not breathing when she was taken to hospital

No evidence of criminal activity has been found on a laptop believed to have belonged to the father of toddler Poppi Worthington.

A coroner ruled in January the 13-month-old was sexually assaulted by her father before she died of asphyxia.

The inquest heard Paul Worthington was looking at pornography on a laptop on the night she died in December 2012.

Cumbria Police revealed it had found the laptop in July and was "confident" it was the one used by Mr Worthington.

A spokesman said: "We can confirm that a laptop seized by officers, as part of an investigative inquiry concerning the death of Poppi Worthington, does not contain any evidence of criminal activity.

"The laptop has been subject to meticulous forensic physical and digital examination by accredited forensic examiners in accordance with national best practice."

The laptop was also assessed by another police force and the Crown Prosecution Service has been made aware of the results, the force said.

Poppi Worthington death: Key dates

The inquest: Review of evidence, findings and conclusion

Image copyright Kelvin Media Image caption Paul Worthington has always denied harming his daughter

Cumbria Police has previously apologised for a flawed investigation into Poppi's death in Barrow-in-Furness on 12 December 2012.

A report by the Independent Police Complaints Commission found that crucial evidence was thrown away and witnesses weren't interviewed for eight months.

Prosecutors said earlier this year that there would be no further criminal review into Poppi's death.

Paul Worthington has denied any wrongdoing.