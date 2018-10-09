Image caption The North West Ambulance Service said it was investigating

Two volunteer crew with the North West Ambulance service have been suspended after reportedly operating a blue light when they were not trained to do so.

The pair are said to have used it while on the way to help a suspected heart attack victim in Alston and a car was hampering their way on a narrow road.

A local petition to reinstate them has attracted hundreds of signatures.

The service said it was probing reports that blue lights were used without the necessary training on 5 October.

More than 1,200 people have signed the petition which called upon the service to "get them the training, but first drop the suspension and get our town's volunteers back out there first to respond while waiting for an ambulance travelling from miles away".

It said in a statement: "While we very much appreciate the work undertaken by the volunteers in Alston, emergency response driving can put other road users, staff and patients at risk and so requires extensive training to ensure their safety.

"There are strict guidance and laws which cover blue light driving, which would be covered in the training so it is essential that blue light responders are aware of these or they could find themselves being prosecuted for road traffic offences, therefore we are taking these allegations very seriously.

"The volunteers in question have been stood down from duties whilst the investigation is ongoing."

Parish councillor Ray Miller said: "Take the suspension off them and give them their jobs back. Get them blue-light trained, if need be."