Image copyright Google Image caption Jordan Wynne was jailed at Carlisle Crown Court

A judge said he has "zero tolerance" for knives, as he jailed a man who brandished one while drunk.

Judge Peter Davies described knives as "lethal" and said he did not want them "on the streets of Cumbria".

At Carlisle Crown Court, Jordan Wynne, 28, of Ashford Way, Carlisle, admitted possession of a bladed article and was jailed for six months.

He had driven while drunk to a house and stood in a garden brandishing a knife on 2 September, the court heard.

Prosecutor Charles Brown said a witness saw Wynne in the garden at Stonegarth in Carlisle.

Mr Brown said Wynne "could barely stand up" but was shouting at someone in the house, adding: "He looked angry. His face was screwed up."

Judge Davies said: "Bladed articles - knives - are lethal. Their reckless use can cause serious harm and, on occasion, fatal injury.

"I don't want knives on the streets of Cumbria. I take a zero tolerance towards them."

The court heard Wynne, who has been "beset with alcohol and drug issues", also admitted possessing cannabis.