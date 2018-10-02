Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Metcalf admitted affray and possessing an offensive weapon

A man who beat his partner until she was unconscious has been jailed for 26 months.

Ryan Metcalf kicked and punched "terrified" Charlotte Johnston after a row at their home in Margaret Creighton Gardens, Carlisle, on 10 July.

The city's crown court heard the 21-year-old ignored Miss Johnston's "hysterical appeals" for him to stop.

Recorder Ahmed Nadim described Metcalf, who now lives in Brooklands, Bishop Auckland, as a "shameful bully."

Iron bar

The court heard Miss Johnston was knocked to the ground several times after being punched to the head and kicked to the body.

Metcalfe also tried to bite her nose, the court was told.

When police arrived at the scene, Metcalfe, who the court heard had a lengthy criminal record and "long-standing mental health issues", had fled.

However, he was arrested when he returned to the scene armed with an iron bar.

Metcalf admitted affray and possession of an offensive weapon.