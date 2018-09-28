Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption The attack took place at the corner of Devonshire and Lowther streets

A man who "used his teeth as a weapon" in an attack, tearing off part of his victim's lip, has been jailed.

James David Etheridge was high on drink and drugs when he launched the attack in Carlisle in August 2017, leaving his victim with a "hideous wound".

Carlisle Crown Court was told that he later behaved violently towards police and had to be placed in leg restraints.

The 22-year-old, from Raffles Avenue, admitted wounding with intent and was jailed for four years and eight months.

'Silly when smiling'

The attack, at the corner of Devonshire and Lowther Streets in the early hours, followed what the court was told were incidents inside and outside a nearby nightclub.

Etheridge sank his teeth into the man's lower lip before forcing both of them to the ground.

This caused a portion of the victim's lip to become detached. It was never recovered.

The victim needed prolonged medical treatment for a "hideous" wound which, he said, left him feeling "silly when smiling".

Recorder Julie Clemitson told Etheridge: "This is a case where you used your teeth as a weapon."