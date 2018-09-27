Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Carl McGlasson's crime "profoundly affected" one of the pharmacy employees, the court heard

An armed robber who held up a pharmacy at knifepoint before stealing its entire stock of a powerful painkiller has been jailed.

Carl McGlasson stole oxycodone from Moorclose Pharmacy in Workington on 4 June in the "terrifying" robbery.

Carlisle Crown Court heard a pharmacist disarmed McGlasson but he still made off with the drugs.

McGlasson, 34, was jailed for four years and three months after admitting charges including robbery.

'Massive repercussions'

He also admitted having a blade in public and going equipped for theft on 9 April in what Judge James Adkin called a "dry run" for the June crime.

The court heard the robbery had "profoundly affected" one pharmacy employee and had "massive repercussions" for patients when it was closed in the aftermath.

Judge Adkin said the "determined and planned" robbery would have "completely and utterly terrified anybody who had the misfortune to witness it".

Father-of-three McGlasson, of no fixed abode, was described as "remorseful" and was said to have been in the grip of an opiate addiction at the time.