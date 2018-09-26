Image caption The company's Carlisle factory employs about 1,000 people

Tyre maker Pirelli has been fined more than £500,000 after two workers were pulled into inadequately guarded machinery at its factory in Carlisle.

The men suffered serious arms injuries in separate incidents involving the same machine in 2013 and 2015.

The firm, which employs 1,000 people in the city, admitted health and safety breaches at a court hearing.

Pirelli said it "regretted" the incidents and had complied with a Health and Safety Executive inquiry.

Both incidents involved a stripline machine, which feeds fabric used during the production process onto a large roller.

Additional guarding needed

Carlisle magistrates were told in November 2013 worker Paul Irons' arm was broken in two places when it was pulled into the machine.

In August 2015 Karl Davidson suffered similar injuries in an identical incident.

The HSE, which brought the prosecution, said in both cases the company had failed to ensure the machine was properly guarded.

A spokesman said: "This machine should have been appropriately guarded from first use.

"But failing that, the first incident should have prompted a thorough review of the machine to identify what additional guarding was needed and appropriate action taken."

Pirelli was fined a total of £512,000 and ordered to pay a further £5,820 in costs.

In a statement the company said: "Pirelli Tyres Limited is fully committed to the health and safety of all our employees, customers and visitors.

"We stress our regret over the occurrence of these past incidents and have complied with all recommendations from the HSE to alleviate such risks from our sites.

"Further, we have fully co-operated with the HSE throughout its investigation and subsequent proceedings."

The company was fined £150,000 in 2015 after a worker at the site died when he became trapped in an industrial oven.