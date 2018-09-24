Bungling Carlisle burglar with 193 previous offences jailed
A man with 193 previous offences has been jailed after leaving a "large quantity" of blood when he tried and failed to burgle a shipping container.
Police were able to match the blood in Buchanan Road in Currock, Carlisle, to Anthony Ronnie Sheckley.
The 49-year-old admitted attempted burglary and was jailed for 12 weeks at Carlisle Crown Court.
Sheckley, of Sheehan Crescent in Carlisle, attempted to break into the container which was used as a shed.
The container's owners found someone had tried to force it open with some form of tool between 5 and 11 February.
Judge James Adkin jailed Sheckley after hearing he had 193 previous offences on his criminal record.