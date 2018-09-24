Cumbria

Bungling Carlisle burglar with 193 previous offences jailed

  • 24 September 2018
Carlisle Crown Court Image copyright Google
Image caption Anthony Ronnie Sheckley admitted attempted burglary when he appeared at Carlisle Crown Court

A man with 193 previous offences has been jailed after leaving a "large quantity" of blood when he tried and failed to burgle a shipping container.

Police were able to match the blood in Buchanan Road in Currock, Carlisle, to Anthony Ronnie Sheckley.

The 49-year-old admitted attempted burglary and was jailed for 12 weeks at Carlisle Crown Court.

Sheckley, of Sheehan Crescent in Carlisle, attempted to break into the container which was used as a shed.

The container's owners found someone had tried to force it open with some form of tool between 5 and 11 February.

Judge James Adkin jailed Sheckley after hearing he had 193 previous offences on his criminal record.

