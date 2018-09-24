Image copyright Lake District Pound Image caption The Lake District currency can be exchanged for sterling on a pound for pound basis

Almost £90,000 worth of the Lake District's currency was in circulation, the scheme's founder has said.

The Lake District Pound was launched in April to encourage people to spend money in local businesses.

Scheme director Ken Royal said the pound would continue next year and new notes would be issued in December.

The currency, which is swapped on a pound for pound basis with sterling, has been accepted by 230 local firms so far.

Mr Royal told BBC Cumbria: "It's really an encouragement for local residents and the many visitors we get to think about where they spend their money and support local businesses."

He said the scheme was now being extended to Kendal.

He said: "It's been fabulous, we've had such a really strong response from across the county.

"We've had so much feedback from people saying they discovered new places when using the Lake District Pound and have had great experiences."

The first Lake District pounds were spent on a ticket for the Ullswater Steamers.

The firm's marketing manager Lisa Braithwaite said the currency was mostly being used by visitors, although some locals were also "getting involved".