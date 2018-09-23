Image copyright Ullswater Yacht Club Image caption The new clubhouse will be built on its present site on the north-east shores of the lake

Planning permission has been granted for a new clubhouse at a yacht club in Cumbria after its current building was severely damaged during Storm Desmond.

Ullswater Yacht Club, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, was badly hit by the December 2015 floods.

Water levels at Ullswater rose 3m (10ft), damaging the original clubhouse, which opened in 1960.

The Lake District National Park approved plans for the clubhouse which will be built on higher ground.

Despite being overwhelmed by water, the club opened for sailing at the start of the new season in 2016.

The clubhouse was refurbished by volunteers as a temporary solution.