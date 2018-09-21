Image copyright Family handout Image caption Skye Mitchell had her driving licence for four months before the July 2017 crash

A coroner has called for new and inexperienced drivers to be banned from carrying passengers following a crash in Cumbria which killed two teenagers.

Skye Mitchell and Caitlin Huddlestone, both 18 and from Millom, died when Ms Mitchell lost control of her Toyota Yaris and crashed into a van.

Ms Mitchell only got her driving licence four months before the crash.

Cumbria coroner Robert Chapman said he will write to the government and request graduated driving licences.

The call for restrictions for new drivers was backed by the family of Ms Huddlestone.

In a statement, the family said: "Caitlin and Skye are victims of an outdated system which cuts short the lives of a serious number of young adults and new drivers whilst destroying and rewriting families' lives on an almost daily basis."

The coroner had heard that in July 2017 the Yaris was travelling at speed in wet conditions on the A595 near Barrow.

The car entered a corner and crashed into a van.

The van driver said there was "absolutely no way" he could have avoided the vehicle in a crash which also left a male passenger in the Yaris with brain injuries.

Mr Chapman said he hopes introducing graduated licences would cut the number of young lives lost on the roads.