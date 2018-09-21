Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Daniel Marinescu admitted two sexual assault charges

A man who pushed a young girl to the floor and sexually assaulted her has been jailed for seven and a half years.

Daniel Ionut Marinescu attacked the primary school age girl at an address in Carlisle on 6 April, the city's crown court heard.

The 28-year-old initially claimed the assault was an accident but later admitted two sexual assault charges.

The girl's mother said the attack had "changed our lives" and she "really worries" about her daughter.

In a statement read to the court by prosecutor Brendan Burke, the mother said the girl's father now cries "many times" having previously not been prone to showing emotion.

'Substantial impact'

After the attack, the girl told her mother who contacted police and the NSPCC.

Marinescu, of no fixed abode, was said to regret his offending "wholeheartedly" and offered his apologies to his victim's family.

But Judge Peter Davies told him: "What you did to her, you must know, has had a substantial impact on her."

Marinescu must sign the sex offenders register and abide by the terms of a sexual harm prevention order indefinitely.

He will also be barred from working with children and vulnerable adults.