Matthew Harrison attacked the woman as she worked at the Lakes Bar and Bistro in Keswick

A man who attacked his ex-partner with a knife while she was working at a bistro has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Matthew Harrison, 40, ripped the woman's clothing and left a 12cm (5in) scratch on her stomach when he attacked her at the Lakes Bar and Bistro in Keswick on 17 May.

His victim said she was "lucky to be alive" but was "mentally scarred".

Harrison admitted the attack when he appeared at Carlisle Crown Court.

The court heard Harrison, who now lives in Farnham, Surrey, "stormed" into the bistro with a foot-long (30cm) serrated blade.

With customers and other staff members present, he went behind the bar and shoved and attempted to punched his ex before a colleague intervened.

Harrison admitted actual bodily harm assault, common assault, affray and possession of a knife in public.

He was also sentenced for stealing more than £7,600 from a Berkshire betting shop in 2014 while employed as a store manager.

Recorder Julie Clemitson suspended a 14-month jail term for two years and ordered him to complete a rehabilitation order.

He was also banned from contacting his victim for five years.

The judge heard Harrison was "remorseful" and seeking to address mental health issues.