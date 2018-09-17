Man crushed by log while cutting timber in Newton Reigny
- 17 September 2018
A man has been crushed to death by a large log while cutting down timber in Cumbria.
Fire crews and the ambulance service were called to Newton Reigny, near Penrith on Saturday afternoon after he became trapped under the five-metre (16ft 4in) log.
The man, who was in his 50s, was confirmed dead at the scene by a paramedic.
Cumbria Police said the incident was not being treated as suspicious.