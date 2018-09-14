A pair of bartenders stole more than £3,000 by pocketing customers' money instead of putting it in the till at a busy music festival, a court has heard.

A number of customers spotted what Mmenie Udofia, 21, and 22-year-old Ibrahima Jalloh were doing at Kendal Calling.

The pair from Leicester admitted theft when they appeared at Carlisle Crown Court.

They were sentenced to six-months in jail suspended for 18 months.

Udofia, of Chancery Street, and Jalloh, of Crawford Close, must also each do 150 hours unpaid work.

Prosecutor Brendan Burke said university student Udofia was found to have £1,580 hidden in his underpants, while £1,620 was recovered from Jalloh's car.

While noting both men were "remorseful", Recorder Julie Clemitson said the pair breached the trust of their employers.

The festival was held in Lowther Deer Park near Penrith in July, with headliners including The Libertines, Plan B and Ocean Colour Scene.