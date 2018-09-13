Image copyright Google Image caption Police said both the digger and Toyota Hilux pick-up truck were believed to have been stolen

Thieves used a digger to rip out a cash machine before making off in a pick-up truck.

The raiders targeted the ATM at about 02:30 BST on Thursday at the Spar store in Milnthorpe, Cumbria.

Cumbria Police said the machine was put onto a dark blue Toyota Hilux pick-up which drove off down Beetham Road, the A6, towards Carnforth.

Both the digger and the pick-up are believed to have been stolen, the force added.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and say the thieves caused "considerable damage".