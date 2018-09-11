Caldbeck grandmother of 15 killed in Wigton car crash
A pedestrian with five children and 15 grandchildren has been killed in a collision between two cars.
Wendy Helen Bolson, 79, from Caldbeck, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the A595 at Red Dial near Wigton at about 22:15 BST on Monday.
The drivers of the two cars, a VW Golf and BMW 116, were local men in their 20s, Cumbria Police said.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash near the Sun Inn.