A rapist branded "manipulative, barbaric and evil" has been jailed for 12 years.

Luke Thompson grabbed his victim by her scarf and pushed her into a Carlisle flat at the start of one attack which lasted several hours in March 2014, the city's crown court heard.

Thompson, 24 and of no fixed address, had denied two charges of rape and one of kidnap.

However, he was convicted on all three counts following a trial.

The jury heard that once inside the flat, Thompson threw away the woman's phone and "refused to stop" as he pushed her against a wall and raped her.

"I tried to stop him," the woman told police when interviewed.

"I tried to push him off."

'Never forget'

In an impact statement, she said: "Manipulative, barbaric and evil are three of the words I would use to describe Luke Thompson.

"He has given me a life sentence because I am never going to forget what he has done."

Thompson was also sentenced for having child sex abuse images, having admitted making indecent photographs of youngsters.

The court heard 215 still and moving images were classed as category A - the most serious.

He also admitted possessing extreme pornographic images and prohibited pictures of children.

Referring to the rapes and kidnap, recorder Mark Ainsworth said: "The impact that you have had on that young woman will be felt by her for many years to come."

Thompson must sign the sex offenders register indefinitely and abide by the strict terms of a sexual harm prevention order.